GeForce RTX 5050 Ti video card appeared on ZOTAC’s website — premature leak or bug?

Sometimes interesting details come up not during official presentations, but by accident — on partner websites. It happened this time as well: ZOTAC inadvertently mentioned the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Ti graphics card, which does not yet exist.

ZOTAC already has a «track record» of prematurely disclosing NVIDIA’s new products. For example, a few weeks before the official announcement, it published pages with several RTX 50 series graphics cards on its website. Given this, any new mention on its website attracts attention.

This time on page RTX 5050 Twin Edge model, there is a mention of the RTX 5050 Ti version, although this video card has not yet been introduced. Most likely, this is a simple technical error: someone copied the description from the RTX 5060 Ti page, updated the model name, but forgot to remove the «Ti» reference. In this case, the image on the page corresponds to the regular RTX 5050.

However, we leave room for doubt. If the RTX 5050 Ti was really planned, it would call into question the entire logic of the RTX 50 lineup. NVIDIA partners do not yet have a clear understanding of the company’s plans. It is only known that versions of RTX 5060 (without Ti) with 12 or even 16 GB of memory, but there is no information about updating the 5050.

The RTX 5050 itself has not gained popularity among enthusiasts. NVIDIA seems to be positioning this video card not for users who build their own PCs, but for OEMs, ready-made systems, and online clubs. The RTX 5060 Ti has already received reviews and media coverage.

So, we shouldn’t expect RTX 5050 Ti to appear. And if such a card does appear, it will definitely not be for the DIY market. It’s probably just an extra letter in the text that was accidentally left after editing.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: videocardz