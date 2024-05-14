Gemini 1.5 Flash — fast multimodal Google model with a contextual window of 2 million tokens

Google announced announces the release of Gemini 1.5 Flash, a small multimodal model designed to scale and solve narrow high-frequency problems.

The model comes with a «breakthrough» context window of 2 million tokens and is available today in a public preview via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio.

Gemini 1.5 Pro, which debuted in Februarywill also receive a contextual window expanded to 2 million tokens. Developers interested in the update should register with waiting list.

There are some notable differences between the models: Gemini 1.5 Flash is designed for those who need speedy output, while Gemini 1.5 Pro has higher «weights» and works similarly to Google 1.0 Ultra.

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs, noted that developers should use Gemini 1.5 Flash if they want to perform tasks quickly where low latency is important. On the other hand, he explained that Gemini 1.5 Pro is targeted at «more general or complex, often multi-step tasks for» reasons.

Gemini 1.5 Flash was introduced just a day after OpenAI announced GPT-4o — similarly, multimodal LLMs are available to all (and via a separate PC program).

Both Gemini models are available for public viewing in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.