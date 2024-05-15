Gemini will be integrated with Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, and mobile Gmail will get 3 new AI features

At Google I/O, the company talked about the further transformation of its Gemini AI chatbot into a digital assistant specializing in daily tasks. One of the new ways to do this is to integrate Gemini with Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep.

The new integrations come via extensions that the company added to Bard last year and now extended to Gemini chatbot. To use them, just ask Gemini to do something related to one of the services it can connect to. For example, you can ask it to summarize your Gmail emails for the day, or type the @ symbol in the Gemini text field to open a list of extensions such as Google Docs or Drive.

The Gemini chatbot supports uploading images from the web or the Google mobile app. As an example of how to use this feature, Google showed how to take a picture of a list of school events and then add them to your personal Google Calendar.

Another example is a demonstration of how Gemini adds ingredients from a recipe to a Google Keep shopping list. In this case, the user will have the opportunity to check Gemini’s work before he or she completes the task.

New integrations of Gemini with Google services will take place «soon», but even the approximate timeframe has not yet been announced.

Google also announced three new Gemini features that will appear in mobile Gmail on Android and iOS. In addition to the current «Help me write» feature, users will also have access to «Questions and Answers» (Q&A), «Smart Reply, and «Summarize.

Google has found that these assistive features are used more often on mobile devices than on desktop computers, which makes sense given the limited screen space and the nature of on-the-go interactions.

The mobile version of Gmail will get a «Summarize» button for long emails. It will be available this week for Workspace Labs users, and for Google One AI Premium and Gemini for Workspace subscribers it will be available in June.

The «Q&A» feature will allow you to go beyond summarizing. The new Gemini icon in the upper right corner of the «Inbox» will allow you to enter full queries. In addition to «list next steps» or «suggest an answer», you can also ask a question:

«Compare my latest roof repair bids by price and availability»

«What are some questions to discuss at my next book club meeting?»

«What time does Chloe’s concert start on Saturday?»

This feature will be available to Workspace Labs users in July.

The «Contextual Smart Replies» feature will analyze email content and offer more personalized and detailed responses than the current one-line responses. These suggestions will appear in a carousel and be quickly summarized. For example, the options «Continue and confirm time» or «Suggest new time» will be available with a preview of the options. This feature will also be available to Workspace Labs users in July, both in mobile apps and in the browser.