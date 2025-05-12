Generation of streamers: a man drowns on mobile video, Dnipro police are looking for the perpetrators

Recently, a video from Dnipro went viral on social media. Unknown streamers filmed a person drowning with their phones instead of helping or calling for help. Such actions are not only terrible, but also criminal.

Today, the police of the Dnipro region just published an application for the search for the perpetrators of criminal inaction. Law enforcement officers are identifying the suspected teenagers who filmed a man in a quarry pond in the city of Dnipro with a cell phone. The man eventually died; his body was found by local residents on May 10 and reported to the police.

In a short video (which we are not publishing due to its sensitive nature), the suspects can be seen talking in confusion about the situation. However, they do not appear to be doing anything or discussing how to help the poor man. In this video, and in another from the investigation, you can see the logo of one of the well-known Telegram channels. Such channels usually accept videos from the public for money.

«The issue of opening criminal proceedings under Article 136 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to provide assistance to a person in a life-threatening condition) is being considered», — the official report says.

Much has been said on the Internet about the peculiarities of people’s thinking and behavior in the digital age, in particular under the influence of screens and video culture on social media. At every opportunity, young people (and not only them) are eager to film and post on social media. But sometimes you need to come to your senses and return to reality.