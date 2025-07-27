George Martin approves: «Superman» seems great, «Andor» was the highlight of the year»

George Martin, the creator of «Game of Thrones», is an avid viewer of science fiction and superhero movies. Among the latter, the writer is very fond of «Superman», «Andor», and «Murderbot».

In his «Not a Blog», the writer shared his impressions of recently watched movies and TV series. George Martin says that he and Superman are «old friends».

«This is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever. This new Superman reminds me of the version I read as a child, about a strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. (And yes, innocent, of course, he was always an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, come to think of it). The movie seems great and James Gunn did a great job with the casting. Rachel Brosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane. I’d say I’m between her and Margot Kidder in my choice for best Lois of all time. There is no doubt about the best Lex. Nicholas Hoult was by far the best Luthor of all time, a truly creepy villain. The guy in the cape was also great. I hope he plays Kal-El in a dozen more movies,» Martin writes.

The writer says that he has also seen «some great science fiction movies». Then he mentions a TV series «about killer robots», obviously meaning «Murderbot» from Apple TV+, previously highly appreciated by the audience and criticsand Apple itself, which extended it for a second season. But Martin liked the second season of «Andor» the most.

«Andor» was the highlight of this year. Undoubtedly the best of the «Star Wars» spinoffs. It looked great, Diego Luna was top-notch, and the story had a realism and tension that most of the other spinoffs unfortunately lacked. It’s nice to see someone getting sci-fi right».

Continuation «Andor» was released with almost perfect first reviews and assessments, and then it became the highest rated show in the history of the franchise «Star Wars». The series is quite tough and dynamic, unlike other recent spinoffs like «Boba Fett’s book» or even «Mandalorian». Some believe that it can to become a new standard for the series.