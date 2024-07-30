George Martin has a cameo role in the series «House of Dragon», but it’s hard to notice

The creators of the series «House of Dragon» prepared a surprise for the audience in the last episode.

If you want to avoid spoilers for the last episode — do not read this article.

The author of «Game of Thrones», writer George R.R. Martin, made a cameo appearance (or at least his face) in the series «House of the Dragon», but you’ll hardly notice him unless you know where to look.

According to IGN websiteHis face is depicted on a char tree near Garrenhall — hard to see, but because the creative team hoped to impress the most attentive fans in this way.

Magic trees play a central role in one of the religious cults «Game of Thrones». These trees are believed to be inhabited by old gods who watch over the faithful through faces carved into the bark.

This is Martin —’s first appearance in the series, and his face can be seen in more detail in the latest episode, which will be released this Sunday (in Ukraine, the series will be available on Megogo from Monday).

«The goal was to make the audience feel that they were seeing someone who looked like him, but they were not sure,» explained Dominic Masters, the series’ art director.

Interestingly, Martin’s cameo contradicts the rules he set for himself a few years ago. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, the writer said that he would not appear in series based on his work until he completed the long-suffering book «The Winds of Winter».

«House of the Dragon» — is a prequel to the hit «Game of Thrones», based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood». The plot shows the struggle between the green and black Targaryens for the throne — events that take place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones».

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eva Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and others have returned to the cast for the second season. The newcomers include Abubakar Saleem as Alin of Hull, Gail Rankin as Alice Rivers, Freddie Fox as Sir Gwaine Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Sir Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Sir Alfred Broome and others.

Currently, Dragons’ Den has been officially renewed for a third season.