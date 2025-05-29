George Martin’s fantasy film «In the Lost Lands» earned less than 10% of its budget at the box office

The long-awaited film adaptation of George Martin’s short story «In the Lost Lands» has officially flopped at the box office, grossing only $6 million worldwide — less than 10% of the film’s $55 million production budget, according to Collider.

Interestingly, the situation on streaming services is somewhat different: after its digital release, «In the Lost Lands» topped the viewing charts on Prime Video. However, audience ratings on review aggregator sites did not improve: for example, on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received only 48% of the audience.

The plot of «In the Lost Lands» — centers on the powerful witch Grey Alice (Milla Jovovich), who travels through dangerous lands in search of a fantastic power that can turn a person into a werewolf, in the company of a mysterious guide, Boyce (Dave Batista). The film was directed by Jovovich’s husband Paul W.S. Anderson and produced by his «Resident Evil» colleague Jeremy Bolt. The director has boldly stated in previous interviews that his adaptation ofcontains «everything that Game of Thrones fans love»and also receivedhigh praise from George Martin.

In fact, reviews by specialized publications are not much different from the audience’s reaction: a failure rate of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes and criticism for low-quality special effects, questionable editing and sometimes poor acting.

«The filmmakers are trying to make a gloomy, pretentious post-apocalyptic western, but something went wrong. The pessimistic atmosphere of total devastation and danger lurking at every corner has left the chat, not least due to the implementation of the local setting. Everything here feels completely artificial and formulaic, as if the story exists inside the cutscenes of, again, some average video game» — with reviews ITC film reviewer Denys Fedoruk. «”In the Lost Lands” should have been released sometime in 2007, preferably directly on DVD, and not on the big screens in the era of all-powerful streaming services and post-apocalyptic stories with monsters of the level of «”The Last of Us”».

The movie «In the Lost Lands» is currently available for viewing on Megogo, but even with a subscription, you will be asked for additional money. Given the reviews, which have not received a single positive comment, it is definitely not something worth your attention.