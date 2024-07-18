German Grille drone has a formidable appearance and humane purpose

The Grille drone by the German company Avilus looks big and menacing, reminiscent of retrofuturistic fantasies about World War II aircraft. However, its purpose is humane: it is a drone evacuation vehicle presented at the ILA Berlin aerospace exhibition.

The company positions its heavy multicopter as a quick savior of human life.

Grille is designed to transport the wounded or payload. Rapid assistance to the wounded increases the chances of their survival and rehabilitation.

The complex includes the drone itself, a mobile operations center, a TROL transportation and maintenance trailer, and the MEDC4I digital platform. The system is housed in a six-meter container and takes two soldiers 15 minutes to deploy.

The drone can carry up to 135 kg of cargo, with a maximum takeoff weight of 695 kg. The 240 kW electric motor allows it to reach a cruising speed of 86 km/h at an altitude of up to 2.1 km and a flight range of up to 51 km.

A ballistic parachute is provided as one of the safety systems. The reliability of the vehicle is enhanced by redundant systems. The drone is controlled automatically and operates via satellite; inertial navigation for autopiloting is also provided. The UAV is equipped with devices for monitoring and ensuring vital signs. Data on the condition of the wounded is transmitted to the operators — the aircrew and the mission commander. Video communication with the patient is possible. The internal insert of the device is replaceable, so it can be replaced after the mission to maintain hygiene

Avilus has developed the system as a military medical system and offers it for such tasks as tactical evacuation of the wounded, movement between medical facilities, medical supply and assistance in high-risk areas.

Sources: Avilus, «Army Inform»