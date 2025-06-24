«Get ready for a crazy journey»: The Boys has officially finished filming its fifth and final season

The series The Boys has come close to its finale — the filming of the fifth season has been officially completed.

Homelander and Billy Butcher will face off for the last time, starting a war for the future of humanity and Anthony Starr’s son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) — a young man who struggled throughout the fourth season between becoming Homelander’s protégé and a more «peaceful» life with Butcher.

Neither Amazon nor the cast shared any official footage of the series in honor of the end of filming (except for a couple of photos from the party), but Nathan Mitchell, who played the role of Black Noir, gave a commentary promising the audience a «crazy journey».

«I’m looking forward to audiences seeing more of the new Noir in Season 5,» Mitchell said ScreenRant. «I think we’re going to learn more about him and I think it’s going to be a crazy journey. Season 5 has character story arcs, adventures, and very disgusting moments that you don’t expect».

At the end of the third season, Homelander kills Black Noir after he finds out that he is hiding the truth about the Soldier, but in the fourth season, the character miraculously «comes back to life» — it’s another person who now plays the role of Noir. Mitchell played both versions, although in the first one he never spoke or took off his mask, while in the fourth season he did both, shocking fans. We are waiting to see what interesting things the character has in store for us in the finale.

«Boys» — is a satirical series about a world where superheroes have become corporate products and media stars. Behind the scenes of their public gloss lies cruelty, corruption and cynicism. Opposing them is a team of ordinary people led by Butcher, who are trying to expose the dark side of the superhero industry.

The final season of «The Boys is expected to be released on Prime Video in 2026 (as Butcher’s actor Karl Urban and showrunner Eric Kripke announced back in May), but there has been no official announcement of the exact date yet.

Urban had previously shared a few behind-the-scenes photos, but they didn’t provide any meaningful information about the sequel — except that the show will definitely be quite bloody.

«I’ve read a little bit of the season script, and it’s not only bigger, but also deeper», —saidAnthony Starr, who plays the role of Homelander, in an interview. «We can expect a real increase in stakes and emotions, and the Boys will really have to work hard».

Little is known about the plot of the fifth season, from recent updates — it will unite the stars «Supernatural», where Jensen Ackles (Soldier) will be joined by Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins (their roles have not yet been revealed).