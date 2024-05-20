Ghost of Tsushima became the most popular single-player PS game on Steam — online peak reached 77 thousand.

Ghost of Tsushima debuted in 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, and last week it finally launched on PC. Interest in the game was so high that during the first weekend it became the most popular single-player PS game on Steam by the number of simultaneous players.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut version became available on Steam on May 16. This is an open-world action-adventure set in 1274, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Back then, the island of Tsushima was captured and destroyed by the Mongol Empire. The protagonist, a Japanese samurai named Jin Sakai, fights the superior Mongol forces on his own, relying on old samurai traditions and unusual fighting methods. The player can freely move around the island and explore various locations. The Director’s Cut edition includes exclusive armor sets, developer commentary, and the Legends cooperative mode.

It looks like PlayStation’s multi-platform approach is going well, as the story of Jin’s revenge has become an even bigger hit than the brand’s previous Kratos and Peter Parker titles. According to SteamDB data, the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima reached 77,154 simultaneous players in the first weekend after its release. Thus, it became the most popular single-player PS game on the Steam platform.

For comparison, the previous leader, God of War (2018), which has now moved to second place, had a peak of 73 thousand simultaneous players. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) now ranks third with 66 thousand simultaneous players. The duology of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West has 56 thousand and 40 thousand users at its peak, respectively.

The only other PlayStation game with a higher peak on Steam is the multiplayer Helldivers 2 with a whopping 458 thousand simultaneous players. However, it has a certain advantage, as it appeared on the Steam storefront immediately on the day of release, unlike porting years later.

Source: gamesradar