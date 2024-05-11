Ghost of Tsushima joins Helldivers 2 — both Sony games are limited on Steam in 180 countries (Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia added)

After Helldivers 2 was removed from Steam in 177 countries after linking PlayStation Network accounts, Sony seemed to have abandoned the practice, but the new move suggests otherwise.

The Baltic states have been added to the Helldivers 2 «banned» list, according to SteamDB. But more importantly, Ghost of Tsushima was also restricted on Steam in the same countries. So both games are now restricted in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia in addition to 177 other games on the list.

The restriction comes just a few days after Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch clarified the situation regarding PSN account tethering in the upcoming Director’s Cut edition for PC, which is due out on May 16. The studio stated that a PSN account will be required for online multiplayer, but not for solo play. The situation also raises concerns about other Sony releases on PC.

On May 5, Sony decided not to require Helldivers 2 players to link their Steam accounts to the Playstation Network, but the game is still restricted in countries where PSN is not available. While the Helldivers 2 Steam review page has begun to recover from the influx of negative reviews, fans have taken the addition of the Baltic states to the restriction as a warning sign.

Source: IGN