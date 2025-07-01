Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition costs $250 — mask, tsuba and coins, but no early access

Sucker Punch has presented a pre-order for the Ghost of Yotei collector’s edition — its price is impressive.

Separately, Sucker Punch released a trailer dedicated to this particular edition, which shows all physical and digital items in detail. Surprisingly, for $249.99 (or £219.99 in the UK), players will not get early access, as is common in recent years with other major AAA games. The edition includes a large number of collectibles, although the game itself is only available digitally.

The physical set includes:

Ghost mask

Sword guard (tsuba), stylized as the hero Atsu

Replica belt with the names of the Six Joteys

Ginkgo paper tree

Art cards

The Zeni Hajiki — coin and pouch is linked to a mini-game in Ghost of Yōtei itself

Also included — the content of the digital luxury edition, which costs $79.99 separately:

Full game download code

Armor «Snake»

Luxurious armor dye

A set of golden swords

Special horse and saddle

Early unlocking of traveler cards

Game character — shaman

Mask and a set of 7 avatars (Atsu + six with Yotei)

After a short teaser at State of Play in May, the developers announced a full gameplay review for July. Meanwhile, players have been confirmed to see the return of duels, a sake ritual, and the Zeni Hajiki mini-game, but the details of the latter have not yet been revealed. At the same time, Ghost of Yotei will have the largest map and the greatest freedom of action in the open world among all the games of the studio.

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, 2025 exclusively on PS5. The new installment revolves around the main character named Atsu, which focuses on on a journey of revenge after a severe childhood trauma.

Source: Gaming Bolt