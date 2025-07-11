Ghost of Yōtei showed 22 minutes of gameplay — five types of weapons, interrogations and camps in the field

At the PlayStation State of Play, Sucker Punch developers showed more than 22 minutes of new footage of Ghost of Yōtei — the spiritual successor to Ghost of Tsushima.

This time, the creators showed how, unlike Ghost of Tsushima, the new protagonist Atsu doesn’t have a stance for fighting. They have been replaced with individual weapons — katana, odachi, spear, kusarigama, and dual swords — that can be quickly switched between depending on the type of enemy. For example, heavy enemies are more efficiently cut through with long swords. At the same time, classic bows and firearms, including a rifle, are returning to Ghost of Yōtei. Most likely, Atsu will rarely use it.

Ghost of Yōtei has reworked the traditional approach to quests, and now the research system is now based on interrogations. Instead of icons on the map, Atsu gets clues by talking to companions and interrogating enemies. The collected data is shown in the form of branches, between which the player chooses the direction of investigation. This brings the game closer to an RPG structure.

And one of the important details is that the heroine will use any methods to achieve the goal. Atsu is neither a samurai nor a ninja — she is a mercenary who does not follow the code, unlike Jin Sakai. In the story a girl takes revenge on the bandits who killed her father. This echoes the history of Naoe from Assassin’s Creed Shadows who is also looking for revenge.

Another new feature is the ability to set up a temporary camp. There you can listen to music, enjoy the scenery, and meet random NPCs who share useful information. This is not only an element of the atmosphere, but also part of the exploration system.

To navigate the world, a telescope will appear — through it, the player will be able to find interesting places in the environment. Considering that the game will have the largest map and freedom of all Sucker Punch games — there will be a lot to see there. The game will also have three cinematic modes:

Kurasawa: a black and white filter with new Japanese voice acting and lip sync.

Miike: close-up during the battle, more blood.

Watanabe: replaces the background music with Nujabes-style lofi tracks inspired by anime «Samurai Champloo».

The presentation also featured special Yōtei-style PS5 consoles and gamepads. New features, such as the combat system, visual modes, and exploration mechanics, indicate that Ghost of Yōtei will not only be a sequel, but a separate step in the development of the genre.

The game is scheduled for release on October 2 for PS5 PC release date has not yet been announced. Pre-orders are currently open, where the price for the collector’s edition is impressive — $250 and even without early access.

Source: PlayStation.Blog