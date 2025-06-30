GIGABYTE AERO X16 and GAMING A16 from 50K UAH: voice commands, up to 4TB SSD, and a choice between AMD and Intel

GIGABYTE has announced the release of a pair of productive laptops AERO X16 and GAMING A16. They are positioned as universal solutions for creativity, work and entertainment.

Both series support the proprietary GiMATE program with a built-in LLM model. Just press a button and give the laptop a voice command: reduce noise, speed up computing, optimize battery, or create images using AI (for example, Stable Diffusion).

GIGABYTE AERO X16

The AERO X16 — is a lightweight (1.9 kg with a thickness of 16.75 mm) and productive tool for work and creativity. It has a 16-inch IPS display with a WQXGA resolution (2560×1600 pixels), 165 Hz frequency and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The screen provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and is Pantone Validated.

The device can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 or Ryzen AI 9 processor with 8-12 cores, up to 64 GB of DDR5 5600 RAM, and has two M.2 slots for installing a 4 TB SSD. The configuration is complemented by discrete GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070.

The laptop’s battery can operate for up to 12 hours without recharging. The system includes a USB4 port with a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, support for DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, which allows you to charge the device even with smartphone chargers. The device offers an updated Golden Curve keyboard and a larger touchpad.

The GIGABYTE AERO X16 laptop will go on sale in Ukraine this week for a price starting at UAH 69999.

GIGABYTE GAMING A16

The GAMING A16 model, as its name implies, is aimed at gamers. This novelty weighs a little more than — 2.2 kg and is 19.45 mm thick. A 16-inch IPS display is also available here, but with slightly different parameters. There are resolution versions ranging from Full HD+ (1920×1200 pixels, 300 nits) and WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels, 400 nits). In all cases, panels with a frequency of 165 Hz are used.

This model is available with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors (8 and 10 cores, respectively) paired with RTX 4050, RTX 5060, or RTX 5070 graphics cards. Up to 64 GB of DDR5 5600 RAM and two drives with a capacity of up to 4 TB are supported. The Icy Touch system and WINDFORCE cooler with two fans and four heatpipes are used to cool the components.

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 gaming laptop will go on sale in 2-3 weeks with a starting price of UAH 49999.