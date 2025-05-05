Gigabyte’s NVIDIA RTX 50 thermal pads expose memory — possible overheating over time

The story of Gigabyte’s NVIDIA RTX 50 thermal interface slowly leaking under the influence of temperature has received a potentially dangerous continuation.

At the end of April, users of Gigabyte graphics cards noticed a change in the state of the thermogel to a more liquid state. When installing a graphics card in the PCIe slot located on the bottom, the thermal pads Gigabyte RTX 5080 began to drain towards the slot after a relatively short period of use. Subsequently, users of other graphics cards of the brand reported the problem.

In response, the manufacturer said that during the production of the first batches, an excessive amount of thermogel was used, and the company subsequently reduced the amount. Gigabyte denied that the phenomenon could lead to problems, but the new report casts doubt on this claim.

User remekra from the forum TechPowerUP published photos showing a more radical spread of the thermal gel. His video card is placed vertically, so the thermal interface flows along the slot instead of on the PCIe. The new photos show a clear reduction in the contact area between the heat sink and the memory chip. At the same time, the thermal gel can cover other components that were previously exposed.

«My video card is installed in a Lian Li SUP01 case, so it’s actually standing, so it flows towards the ports. So far, the memory modules are not overheating. I will refrain from sending it to Gigabyte service because I have bad memories of them, so I will use it until it overheats or stops working. If you have a vertical case or stand, then be careful», — wrote remekra.

Gigabyte has not yet responded to this particular case. As for the company’s previous statements, the website VideoCardz who reported the problem, notes that the brand is downplaying the problem, and its response is not helpful to users and is disappointing. Gigabyte notes that they are testing the video cards in different chassis layouts. Since the series NVIDIA RTX 50 has only been around for a few months, it is difficult to talk about the long-term consequences.