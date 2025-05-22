GIGABYTE unveils gaming laptops with up to 14 hours of battery life and a monitor with Meta 3.0 WOLED panel

At Computex 2025, GIGABYTE showcased its latest products aimed at gamers. The company’s booths featured a new 27-inch WOLED monitor and a pair of fresh gaming laptops — the A18 and A16 Pro series.

GIGABYTE A18 and A16 Pro gaming laptops

GIGABYTE showed two new gaming laptops — A18 and A16 Pro. Both are quite powerful and aimed at demanding users.

GIGABYTE A18 has 18-inch IPS display with WUXGA resolution (1920×1200 pixels), 165 Hz frequency and 300 nits brightness. It can be configured with a processor up to Intel Core i7-13620H, up to 64 GB of RAM, and a graphics card up to NVIDIA RTX 5070.

GIGABYTE A16 Pro a little bit more compact — 16 inches, but with a higher WQXGA resolution (2560×1600 pixels), 165 Hz frequency, and 3 ms response time. This model offers processors up to Intel Core 7 240H, up to 32 GB of RAM, up to 4 TB of SSD, and up to an RTX 5080 graphics card.

Both laptops have a proprietary Windforce Infinity EX cooling system that can withstand TDPs of up to 270 watts. Despite the powerful components, the manufacturer promises up to 14 hours of battery life for these models, which is a very decent figure for gaming laptops.

WOLED monitor GIGABYTE MO27Q28G

The GIGABYTE MO27Q28G — is a 27-inch monitor with a next-generation Meta 3.0 WOLED matrix developed by LG. The monitor has a 2K QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels), a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The screen is covered with a matte finish that minimizes glare and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Additional features include support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, a built-in KVM switch for controlling two devices simultaneously, and an updated menu with Tactical Switch 2.0 — for even faster access to settings while gaming.

