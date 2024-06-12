«Gladiator 2»: the first footage of the lead actor Paul Mescal from the set

The Daily Mail received the first photos of Paul Mescal, the lead actor in «Gladiator 2», on the set. Paul will play Lucius, the adult nephew of Emperor Commodus and son of his sister Lucilla, portrayed as a child in the Oscar-winning «Gladiator» in 2000 with Russell Crowe. The original historical epic grossed five times its budget and helped launch the careers of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. The new movie will also be directed by Ridley Scott.

The 28-year-old Irish actor seemed to be in a good mood as he walked around the set in full armor. His image is very similar to that of Russell Crowe a quarter of a century ago. The makeup adds bruises and scratches that look like the consequences of a battle.

Although «Gladiator 2» was originally filmed in Morocco, these reshoots took place in Hove, East Sussex, England. The area was cleared for the fight scenes, and many actors are seen on horseback and carrying weapons.

Lucius used to be played by the then young actor Spencer Trit Clark. The boy idolized the main character, Maximus, for his military successes. The sequel will take place after Maximus’ death. For a long time, Lucius thought his mother was dead.

Denzel Washington plays an unnamed character, a former slave turned wealthy arms dealer who hates emperors. The film also features Joseph Quinn as Emperor Caracalla, Fred Gehringer as Emperor Geta, and Pedro Pascal in an unknown role. The stars of the original «Gladiator» Connie Nielsen (Lucilla) and Derek Jacobi (Senator Gracchus) are also set to return.

Although there had been talk of a sequel since 2001, it never fully materialized until 2018, when Paramount gave the project the green light. The long-awaited sequel was filmed in Morocco and the neighboring Sahara Desert.

The filming did not start very well — special effects caused an explosion. A source on the set shared his hopes that the injured crew members would make a full recovery.

The original «Gladiator» earned $465 million on a budget of $103 million and won five «Oscars», including Best Picture. It was set in 180 AD.

Gladiator 2» is expected to debut in theaters on November 22, 2024.