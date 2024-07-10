«Gladiator II» — official Ukrainian trailer of Ridley Scott’s epic saga (in Ukrainian cinemas from November 14)

The official Ukrainian trailer for «Gladiator II» has been released, and the release date in Ukraine has been announced as November 14.

«Gladiator II» continues the epic saga of power, revenge and intrigue set in ancient Rome. A few years ago, Lucius witnessed the murder of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, and now he himself is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home was destroyed by tyrant emperors. With the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must find the strength to forget the past and restore Rome and its people to their former glory.

Ridley Scott is once again directing the film, with David Scarpa writing the screenplay.

Trailer (in Ukrainian)

Among the familiar faces from the original film is Connie Nielsen, who continues to play Lucila, the daughter of the late Marcus Aurelius. Her son, a grown man named Lucius, is played by Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal appears as Marcus Acacius — a Roman general who allegedly studied under Maximus (the protagonist of the original «Gladiator» played by Russell Crowe).

Fred Hechinger (Emperor Caracalla) and Joseph Quinn (Emperor Getha) take on the roles of Rome’s new dictators. Denzel Washington plays the boastful ruler Macrinus.