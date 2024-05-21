Glasses in the form of two smartphones, a micro-backpack and a smartphone strap – HMD and designer Sinead Gori create fashion accessories Phonecore

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) and London Fashion Week designer Sinead Gori have launched the Phonecore accessory collection to celebrate the launch of the original HMD Pulse Pro, the world’s first repair-ready smartphone. The Phonecore collection includes large glasses in the shape of a phone, a micro-backpack for a smartphone and a belt holder for a gadget.

Phonecore is a hyper-limited collection of fresh fashion design by Sinead Gori. The designer was inspired by the HMD Pulse Pro smartphone in Glacier Green color. The collection aims to accompany, emphasize and complement the smartphone in the fashion world.

«With the HMD Pulse Pro as my design muse, our Phonecore collection is a great example of the fusion of technology and fashion. Each accessory boasts a sense of 70s space-future, with echoes of art deco and modern technology at its core. For me, it is obvious that the intersection of fashion and technology will lead to new innovations in the industry, and wearable accessories will become a trend,» says fashion designer Sinead Gori.

The collection is also a timely symbol of the importance of smartphones in people’s everyday fashion lives. A new study by HMD found that 54% of the generation born in the 2000s see their smartphones as more than just a functional device, calling them a fashion item. Also, one in four said that they bought a phone because it matches their personal style.

The HMD x Sinead Gorey Phonecore collection includes:

Phonecore «Screen Shades». These are unusual sunglasses with an elongated vertical frame that exactly follows the shape of a smartphone. At the same time, the black lenses imitate the screen of a mobile device.

«The silhouette of two smartphones in front of your eyes is a unique vibe», says the HMD press service.

Phonecore «Backpack for mobile». This is a 3D-printed mini backpack designed to hold a smartphone only. It is based on the popular trend of mini-bags, but it places the smartphone in the «first place». The backpack is designed to hold the HMD Pulse Pro smartphone in an upright position, allowing owners to take quick hands-free selfies on the go.

Phonecore «Belt». This is a modernized belt with a smartphone as its hero. The belt is in the style of a tool kit and has a phone case.

Accessories from the HMD x Sinead Gori Phonecore collection can be combined with a wide variety of clothing and other fashion elements, but the colorful colors of the collection’s pieces fit particularly well with the aesthetics of normcore 2.0 and monochrome clothing.

A study commissioned to support the launch of the smartphone revealed a number of interesting statistics, primarily related to the cost of smartphones. Given that many mobile phones in the UK, for example, now cost more than £1,000 (almost UAH 50,000), half of the 2000s generation admitted that they have given up small luxuries, such as dining out or spending evenings with friends, to buy one. At the same time, 15% of respondents said they have even sacrificed more, such as vacations or making a deposit on a house, to buy a coveted cell phone. On the other hand, 53% of respondents said they would never spend £1000 on a phone.