Global crypto market capitalization reaches $4 trillion for the first time

The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has risen to $4.003 trillion for the first time in history, with more than $260.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies sold in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin currently dominates the market with 59.91% of the total crypto market, having a capitalization of $2.39 trillion.

Bitcoin’s breakthrough, constant inflows to ETFs and the acceleration of political reforms have a positive impact on the crypto market as a whole. BTC rose to $120,134, approaching its all-time high. XRP soared 20%, surpassing its previous all-time high of $3.4. Ether climbed above $3,600 dollars, reaching its highest level since the beginning of this year.

Solana is worth more than $180, Dogecoin added 10.52% to its value ($0.23), and Cardano jumped to $0.86.

This growth occurred during what is known as Crypto Week, as the House of Representatives passed three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and the CLARITY Act on digital asset market transparency. Trump only needs to sign them.

Crypto is supported by institutional infrastructure, regulated products, and growing corporate adoption.