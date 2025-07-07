Global cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded inflows of $1.04 billion for the week

Weekly investment inflow in digital asset products reached a record $1.04 billion last trading week, bringing total assets in the stock market to a record $188 billion and marking the 12th consecutive week of increased investment inflows. This is a historic high. Trading volumes reached $16.3 billion, which is in line with this year’s weekly average.

The largest inflows were observed in the United States ($1 billion), followed by Germany and Switzerland with $38.5 million and $33.7 million, respectively. On the other hand, Canada and Brazil experienced outflows of $29.3 million and $9.7 million, respectively.

Ethereum continues to perform well, averaging 1.6% of assets under management (AUM) This is the total market value of financial assets managed by an organization, such as a fund or asset management company. weekly inflows for 11 weeks, compared to 0.8% for bitcoin. Last week, $226 million was added to Ethereum.

Last week, bitcoin ETPs led the way with $790 million, or 76% of the total inflows into cryptocurrency ETPs for the entire past week.

The inflow of funds to BTC ETPs has slowed down compared to the previous three weeks, when it averaged $1.5 billion weekly.

Source: Coinshares