Global Realme P3 and P3 Ultra — large AMOLED screen and 6000 mAh battery from $230

The Realme brand has launched the Realme P3 and Realme P3 Ultra smartphones, which were previously exclusive to India. These are mid-budget models. The company recently introduced the flagshipsRealme GT 7 and GT 7T.

Realme P3

The Realme P3 smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a typical brightness of 600 nits and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, there is a memory card slot.

The rear panel has a dual camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an electronic image stabilization system, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera is capable of recording video up to 4K/30p. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The device is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging support, stereo speakers, but no wired headphone jack. The optical fingerprint scanner is located under the display. The device runs on the following operating system Android 15 with the Realme UI 6.0 shell.

Realme P3 is available in Comet Gray and Starlight Green colors. The version with 8/256 GB of memory is priced at $229, while the 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB configurations will cost $249 and $279 respectively.

Realme P3 Ultra

The Realme P3 Ultra model offers a slightly larger display. In this case, it uses a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2800×1272 pixels. Significant differences can also be found in the internal components. The device offers a more powerful Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, only 12 GB of RAM, and more efficient UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of 256 or 512 GB.

The camera has also undergone noticeable changes. The main module has a 50-megapixel sensor and an optical image stabilization system. The second module is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. This model already supports video recording up to 4K/60p. The front camera also has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The battery has the same capacity of 6000 mAh. But in this case, it supports 80W fast charging, PD and 5W reverse charging. An infrared emitter and NFC have been added to the capabilities of the base model.

The Realme P3 Ultra is available in Neptune Blue and Glowing Lunar White colors, with the latter featuring a glow-in-the-dark back cover. The price of the 12/256 GB version is $339, while the 12/512 GB configuration is priced at $30 more.

Source: gsmarena