God of War Ragnarök will be released on PC on September 19 — PlayStation Network connection required

During State of Play, Sony announced that God of War Ragnarök will be released on PC on September 19. The game received new trailer and is already available for pre-order. The new God of War will receive a port almost two years after its launch on PlayStation 4 and 5. But it seems that not everyone will be able to play on PC

In the accompanying blog posts and in the video, Sony says that God of War Ragnarök on PC will require a PlayStation Network account. In addition to the free Valhalla DLC, which will be released on consoles at the end of 2023, Ragnarok will receive unlocked frame rates, as well as compatibility with NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.

Ragnarök arrives on PC at a time when game publishers are looking beyond console exclusivity to reach new players. This is one of the fastest PC ports for Sony. Other Sony exclusives such as The Last Of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima have taken three or more years to come to PC.

The mandatory PSN requirement means that the game will not be available in many countries where Steam is available, but not on the PlayStation Network. This attempt seems controversial after applying and abolition of a similar requirement in Helldivers 2. This month, Sony said the requirement would return on May 30 and that all players would have to link their Steam and PSN accounts by June 4. The situation resulted in the inability to purchase the game in 180 countries.

Sources: VGC, GamesRadar