«Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire» — the third highest-grossing movie of the year with $194 million in three days of release

Currently, the next film in the MonsterVerse movie universe from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment is second only to «Dune» ($626 million in five weeks of release) and «Kung Fu Panda 4» ($347 million after four weeks of release).

On the international market, «Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire» earned $114 million from 64 markets, led by China with $44 million, Mexico with $12.8 million and India with $5.5 million. In the domestic box office, the film grossed $80 million, exceeding forecasts, notes Variety.

Adam Wingard directed the film, and the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kelly Gottlieb, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Unlike the previous iterations, in which the creatures oppose each other, the new installment unites Godzilla and Kong as they try to stop a mysterious threat that could destroy the planet.

The production budget cost $135 million, so ticket sales should continue to move at a similar pace to justify their investment and achieve profitability. The previous film, «Godzilla vs. Kong» 2021, became a hit of the pandemic era with $474 million in global earnings, outpacing «Godzilla: King of the Monsters» 2019 with $387 million.

«Dune: Part Two» has consolidated its status as the highest-grossing film of 2024 with $626.1 million worldwide. Over the weekend, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic grossed $18.4 million in 73 international markets, bringing its worldwide total to $373.7 million. Outside of North America ($252 million), the top grossing regions for the film were China ($46.5 million), the United Kingdom ($43 million), Germany ($34.3 million) and France ($34.2 million).

Meanwhile, «Oppenheimer» after triumph at the «Oscars» debuted in Japan — almost 8 months after its world premiere. Christopher Nolan’s film earned $2.5 million in the country, bringing its global box office to $965 million.