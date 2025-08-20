GOG has opened the Days of Ukraine festival — Cossacks, Whale Rock collection, and more with a discount of up to -95%

The GOG platform has launched a thematic campaign dedicated to Ukrainian developers — “Days of Ukraine”.

For seven days, users can purchase more than a hundred games and add-ons from our developers with significant discounts — some titles have fallen in price by almost ten times. Among the most notable offers are Sherlock Holmes series from Kyiv-based Frogwares studio with 90% discount, Metro games with minus 85%, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 with 30% discount.

The promotion covers both cult franchises and lesser-known but atmospheric projects: Cossacks, Fox Tails, Ostriv, Dofamine (costing only $0.23), Boxville, and many others. All games on GOG — are DRM-free, so after purchase, they remain in your library forever and do not require an internet connection.

A small list of games with discounts on GOG from cheaper to more expensive

Also Ukrainian Games Week also continues on Steam, which features not only discounts but also many announcements. We have selected 19 upcoming games, including the pixelated Last of Us and isometric S.T.A.L.K.E.R.