GOG released S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly — mod inside 32 maps from all parts of the series

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly — mod has officially appeared on GOG, and it’s available for free download, but there’s a catch.

Mod will be available only to those who own updated S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat Enhanced Edition in the GOG library. The installation takes place in one click, so the game is launched as a full-fledged product without additional manipulations.

“Free stalkers, veterans, and hunters — it’s time to expand the boundaries of your adventures in the Zone. Congratulations to the Anomaly team on the release!” — greeted the GSC Game World development team.

Anomaly is powered by the updated 64-bit X-Ray engine and includes 32 maps from previous games in the series. There are several modes — a storyline campaign, a sandbox, or a large-scale faction war. There are also survival mechanics: hunger, thirst, fatigue, radiation, and gradual wear and tear of equipment.

Players say that the mod supports hundreds of customizations and is compatible with additional modifications. It requires 16 GB of free space. The release became possible thanks to the cooperation of the project authors, GOG and GSC Game World.

In parallel, the GSC team is actively developing two DLCs for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The plot of future additions remains shrouded in mystery, but the developer hinted at the Arc. Fans suggested that DLC could either start there or become a key location. The developers are also preparing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. port on PS5, for which the release date has already been announced and pre-orders are still open.

Source: GSC