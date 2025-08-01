Goodbye, GeForce GTX 1060: NVIDIA ends support for Pascal and previous graphics cards

NVIDIA is discontinuing support for older graphics cards. Three architectures are being cut at once: Pascal, Maxwell, and Volta.

Some of the most popular NVIDIA graphics cards will no longer receive driver updates with performance improvements, bug fixes, and optimization for new games this fall. The «blacklist» includes models of the 700, 900, and 10 series, as well as Titan V. And yes, this directly affects such hits as GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and GeForce GTX 1060. The latter, by the way, even now ranks 12th among the most popular graphics cards in Steam statistics with a 2.15% share. After October 25, these models will only receive quarterly security updates for the next three years — until October 2028. It should be clarified that this will not affect the GTX 16 series (Turing architecture). It, like all RTX graphics cards, will continue to receive the latest drivers.

Perhaps the timing of NVIDIA’s driver updates is tied to a similar step by Microsoft, which will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Against this backdrop, NVIDIA states that Game Ready drivers for all current graphics cards will be released for another year after the end of support for this OS.

It is worth noting that the termination of driver support does not mean that video cards will suddenly stop running new games. As practice shows, even after the end of official support, old video cards can still perform their functions in user PCs for many years.

