Goodbye, Samsung Messages: what app will replace it in Galaxy smartphones

Many Android smartphones come with Google Messages as the default messaging app. But Samsung has long been going its own way and installing Samsung Messages. Now the situation is changing as the company has announced a switch to a new pre-loaded messaging app.

The news was published via the Samsung Members app:

«Starting with Flip 6, Fold 6 and later models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and improved experience for expressing your emotions, making communication safe and fun».

At the same time, it is reported that users can still download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store. However, it is added that «some features will be excluded». There’s no word on which features are being cut.

Mishal Rahman of Android Authority noted that Samsung Messages is still the default app on the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in Canada and Europe. This suggests that the change only applies to devices in the US for now.

Samsung has not yet commented on why it is ditching Samsung Messages as a pre-loaded app in favor of Google’s client.

Source: androidauthority