Google adds «Easter» Minecraft to Search for the game’s 15th anniversary — Steve will destroy everything around him

Minecraft, one of the best-selling games of all time, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The countdown starts on May 17, 2009, as the first iteration of what would soon become Minecraft was released «Cave Game».

To celebrate, Google has added several «Easter» keywords to its search engine. For example, if you type in the name «Minecraft» (either from a computer or on Google’s mobile web or app), a block of grass from the game will appear at the bottom of the page, which, when clicked, will open the game mode — the user will be asked to play as the iconic character Steve, who will break elements on the screen to reveal a part of the Minecraft world.

If you scroll further down the search page, you can discover additional areas of Minecraft, including caves. If you «dig» deeper, you can find ore, TNT, and more, and a counter on the left side of the screen will count how many blocks you’ve destroyed.

The game also works with other search queries — such as «Minecraft Bedrock Edition», «Minecraft Dungeons» or other game version names, or by entering Steve’s name.

Minecraft — is one of the best-selling games of all time, having sold over 300 million copies. A movie adaptation of Minecraft — is currently in development starring Jack Black as Steveas well as Jason Momoa, Daniel Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Emma Myers among the cast.

Details of the plot are unknown, but it will definitely relate to the game’s theme — the previous description sounded like this: «A teenage girl and an unusual group of adventurers must save the world from the Ender Dragon». The release date of the Minecraft movie is currently appointed for April 4, 2025.