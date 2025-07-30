Google AI Mode search gets smarter — support for PDF, images, and videos coming soon

Following the integration of Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google is expanding the functionality of AI Mode. Users will now receive four important updates, including video support in Search Live, a new Canvas feature, the ability to upload PDFs, and other additions.

AI Mode expands opportunities «AI reviews» (AI Overviews) with more advanced reasoning and ways to interact. It divides your question into sub-topics and searches each of them simultaneously. In this way, AI Mode can explore the web to find even more relevant content that matches your question.

Soon, the web version of AI Mode will be able to upload not only text, but also images and PDF documents. Images are already supported on mobile devices, and the new PDF feature will allow you to ask questions about the file content and use it as a context for your search. Uploaded files will be analyzed by AI, which will supplement information from open sources. The feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks, with support for additional file formats to follow, including files from Google Drive.

AI Mode also gains the Canvas feature, an interactive panel that allows you to create plans and organize information over several sessions. For example, you can ask AI to create an exam preparation plan, click the Create Canvas — button, and then add or edit materials, ask clarifying questions, and organize everything by topic. Uploading your own materials, such as notes or a course syllabus, will add a personalized context to your Canvas. This feature will be available in the coming weeks on desktop systems in the United States for participants AI Mode Labs.

Another important update is the addition of video to Search Live. Following the recent addition of voice, users will now be able to show AI what they see in the real world. The feature is powered by the updated Google Lens tool with a new Live tab next to Search and Translate. This tool is already being tested in the US on Android and iOS.

Finally, AI Mode integrates with Google Lens in the Chrome desktop browser. When a user clicks on the address bar of the browser, the Ask Google about this page button will appear («Ask Google about this page»). The user will be able to select a piece of content — and get a short AI overview in the sidebar. And soon, an additional button «Dive deeper» will appear for deeper analysis.

Source: 9to5google