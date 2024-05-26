Recently released additions to the search Google AI Overview leads to incredible discoveries of new data about many things, including the characters of the Pokemon universe. Some of them are now considered by artificial intelligence to be LGBT+, despite the fact that the image of the creatures does not have any hint of any sexual activity.

As a result of the new feature, the public has already gotten acquainted with a recommendation to use non-toxic glue in pizza, provided by someone with the nickname fucksmith on Reddit 11 years ago and picked up by Gemini. However, it’s not just pizza fans who are getting ridiculous results. Pokemon fans have learned new things about their favorite cartoons and games. One of them shared a screenshot with the sexual characteristics of Pokémon.

For example, Bulbasaurus turned out to be queer, Butterfly turned out to be a transgender woman, Ditto turned out to be genderqueer, and Mr. Mime turned out to be gay.

The primary sources for this were found in Out magazinewho earlier this year wrote an article titled «21 Pokémon that are totally, absolutely, definitely weird». Another fan found similar information about Mario Kart characters.

For now, Google’s AI-powered search tips are only available in the U.S. A global rollout, as well as adjustments to the answers, may yield results, but AI’s propensity for fabrication and distortion is well known. According to the latest data, more than half of GhatGPT’s answers about programming are false.

Source: GamesRadar