Google almost launched its own «ChatGPT» before OpenAI, — former developer, CEO of Microsoft AI

At the recent ChatGPT podcast Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleiman appeared at the event. He stated that Google could have released its own AI chat before ChatGPT.

Suleyman claims that Google was fully prepared to seize the initiative and the excitement around ChatGPT. To do this, it was only necessary to agree to accept the development of his team – LaMDA AI, which had been created over 10 years. However, the human factor became one of the main obstacles to implementation. 50% of the team was ready to accept the offer without hesitation, but the other half thought about such things as security and the negative consequences for the entire search business.

Mustafa expressed his disappointment He ended up working at Google, as all his efforts to launch LaMDA were in vain.

«We were disappointed in Google because we couldn’t get LaMDA up and running. LaMDA was the real ChatGPT before ChatGPT. It was the first truly conversational LLM that was just incredible. And you know, everyone at Google saw how well it worked. Probably half the people were just incorrigible skeptics and thought it would never be safe».

The developer also said that the obstacles did not stop him. He decided to find money for his own graphics accelerator cluster and eventually managed to raise as much as $1.5 billion. These funds were used to purchase 22,000 professional graphics cards based on NVIDIA H100 GPU and eventually managed to launch his own AI — Personal Intelligence (Pi). Mustafa stated that it was well adapted to the human personality and had good emotional intelligence for the role of a friendly companion.

But the lost time, in this case, played a key role. Pi managed to launch in January 2023, while OpenAI introduced ChatGPT a year earlier, in November.

«At that point, you realize that everything has gone wrong».

In the end, the top manager claims that if everything had happened differently in time, the world would be talking about Personal Intelligence instead of ChatGPT Earlier we told you about the LaMDA neurogenerative model, which is to appear in Google’s new Bard chatbot. So, as we can see, Mustafa’s case is still alive. But now without him.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Windowscentral