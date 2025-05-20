Google Discover traffic monster is coming to PC — news feed will appear in Chrome

Mobile users are familiar with Google Discover, a personalized news feed (formerly known as Feed). It automatically selects relevant content — news, sports results, cooking recipes, analytics, reviews, tips, videos — based on the user’s interests. Soon, a similar news feed will also appear on desktop systems.

Last month, Google gently hinted that this personalized news feed would appear on desktops, and now the company has officially confirmed it. According to Android Authority, the new feature is already working for some users in Australia and New Zealand.

The most impatient ones can already check the Discover feed on their desktop systems even without being in these regions. Just follow the link http://google.com/?gl=nz. As a result, you’ll see a familiar feed with a selection of trending news and topics that might interest you. In Ukraine, users have already managed to load the Discover feed by accessing the page on a Chromebook and selecting English as the language. You can see an example in the main image. Even in the US, where English is the primary language, not all users are seeing the Google Discover feed on desktop yet. But this is just the beginning.

More details on how the Discover feed works on desktop systems can be expected during the Google I/O 2025 conference, which starts tonight.

Anyway, the appearance of Google Discover on computers is an interesting development of the service. Not everyone will like it when the Google homepage starts to resemble a news feed. But for those who want to see the most interesting things as soon as they launch their browser, without having to click, it can become a convenient daily habit.

This isn’t the first attempt to bring Discover to PCs. A few years ago, the company tried to post a news feed under the search box on Google.com.

Source: Android Authority