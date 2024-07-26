Google Drive adds automatic subtitles to video files

Google is introducing a new feature that automatically creates subtitles for video files uploaded to Google Drive using speech recognition technology.

The new feature works differently for personal Google accounts and Google Workspace users. Personal account holders have to request subtitle generation after uploading a video. For Google Workspace clients, however, subtitles will be generated automatically as soon as they are uploaded, unless administrators disable this option.

To generate subtitles, users can use the context menu by right-clicking on a video in Drive and selecting «Manage subtitle tracks» and then «Generate automatic subtitles». Alternatively, you can use the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner while the video is playing.

Enabling automatic subtitles greatly improves the accessibility of media content in Drive. «Subtitles make it easy to search for videos by their content, making it easier to find the right file», — Google says.

Currently, the feature only supports English, but Google plans to expand language support in the future, making this feature available to even more users around the world.

Source: Gagadget