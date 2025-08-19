Google Flow has created 100 million videos and received new features

Google announced about updating its AI-based movie creation tool — Flow. The search giant also reported that since its launch, Flow has already created more than 100 million videos — from personal stories and cinematic short films to advertising content.

The tool reached this milestone in less than 3 months after its launch. Flow presented at this year’s Google I/O conference. It is currently available in more than 149 countries (including in Ukraine) for users of Google AI Pro, AI Ultra, and AI Ultra for Business plans.

Flow is powered by several Google AI models, including Veo, Imagen, and Gemini. To create a story, users can use AI credits — they allow generating content in the process, as well as adding their own materials. In other words, credits act as a counter and a way to monetize this resource-intensive tool.

Initially, Google provided 1,000 AI credits to AI Pro subscribers and 12,500 credits for AI Ultra within each billing cycle. Now, the company has raised the limit for AI Ultra to 25,000 credits per cycle. This change will take effect from the next billing period.

Google also noted that this update will be rolled out to Workspace users within the next few days. It is important to note that AI credits are restored at the beginning of each new cycle, and unused credits are not carried over.

Besides Flow, these credits can be used in other Google tools — Whisk. It is capable of creating content not only based on text prompts but also using images. Unfortunately, this tool is not yet available in Ukraine.

Users without a subscription to Google’s AI plans have the opportunity to view materials created by others. For this purpose, the company has launched the Flow TV online portal, which publishes videos and short films created in Flow.

Flow is part of Google’s broader efforts to promote generative AI models in the entertainment industry. Previously, the company used Gemini to play a 1939 movie on a 14,865-square-meter screen, launched a funding program for AI short films, and presented a new initiative called 100 Zeros.

