Google Gemini AI has learned to write comics and children's books

Google introduced a new feature in the application Geminiwhich allows you to create personalized children’s stories with illustrations and voice acting. It is an ideal tool for parents who want to make learning and stories more interesting for their children. All you need to do is imagine the story, and artificial intelligence will do the rest.

How it works

The user describes any story that comes to mind in the chat. The story can be instructive or describe complex topics in simple words. For example, users can create the following queries:

“Make up a story about the solar system for my 5-year-old son”

“Teach a 7-year-old boy why he should be kind to his younger brother. He loves elephants, so make the main character an elephant.”

Gemini can use your photos, drawings, or files to make the story even more personal. You can upload a picture of your child and modify the prompt so that the story is based on that image. For example:

“This is my son’s drawing, he is 7 years old. Write a creative collection of fairy tales that will bring his drawing to life.”

Or you can use real photos of a family trip and create an interesting children’s adventure based on them.

After describing the plot, Gemini will offer to review a short text. Next, click the “Create a story” button. After a few seconds, a Canvas-style interface will open — on the left is the settings chat, on the right are the pages of the story.

You can choose the style of illustrations: pixel art, comics, plasticine figures, crochet, coloring, and others.

As a result, you will get a 10-page children’s book with pictures and voice acting. The voice acting can be customized — choose a higher or lower voice. You can also download a link to share or print the book.

The personalized books feature is currently in experimental mode and is available in Gemini application on both mobile devices and computers. It supports more than 45 languages, including Ukrainian — both for creating book text and for voice acting.

