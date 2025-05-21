Google has created an «AI fitting of» clothes online — right in the search results

Google has announced a new feature — now you can stop guessing what you look like in your clothes and try them on virtually «try them on».

The user is asked to submit only one — full-length photo. There is a nuance for Ukrainian users, as the Search Labs feature is currently available only for US residents. Most likely, if it becomes popular, it will eventually increase its geographic coverage. Currently, the feature shows how «fits» pants, shirts, dresses, and skirts.

Google promises that not just a PNG will be tried on the body, but artificial intelligence will analyze the photo, take into account the body shape, type of fabric, and its behavior on different figures. Later, the function will show images of you wearing the chosen clothes.

The company assures that the model takes into account how different materials fold, stretch, and drape on different bodies. The results can be saved or shared with friends.

«We spent a lot of time working with a custom image generation model that is particularly tailored for fashion, and it has a very deep understanding of 3D shapes», — said Vidya Srinivasan, head of advertising and commerce at Google.

«AI fitting» — is a new part of online shopping that Google is building around artificial intelligence. In 2023, the company allowed users to see how clothes look on different models. But this made it difficult to personalize the results, so now they have added a tool that works directly with users’ photos.

In addition to try-on, Google is expanding its AI shopping features in search, which it launched in March. You can send a query that you are looking for a travel bag, and the system will show a personalized selection of options. If you specify that you need a bag for a rainy trip to Portland in May, the AI will immediately find models made of waterproof materials and additional pockets.

Another innovation is — «agent» for placing orders, for which you need to choose the size, color, and how much you want to spend. Google will monitor discounts and then purchase the goods with final confirmation. The checkout is done via Google Pay. If you recall, Google has already experimented with similar approaches in other categories — for example, it offered «to try on» carpets in a room using AI mode.

Also, «AI fitting» was not the only novelty presented. It is worth mentioning advanced search AI Mode — with integrated Deep Search, live camera and automation in the browser. As well as improved An AI assistant that will do everything for you, what a smartphone is capable of.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: The Verge