Google: Instagram started «unnecessarily» draining Android smartphones, even without watching Reels

If you’ve noticed that your Android smartphone is losing power too quickly — Instagram may be to blame.

According to a post by a Google community manager Aadil Sheikh (via Neowin), using Instagram has recently led to rapid battery drain on some Android smartphones — and unjustifiably so, as the problem occurred even without watching Reels (short videos).

Fortunately, Meta quickly released an update with build 382.0.0.49.84, as reported by Sheikh himself:

«Hello, Android community! Starting today, Instagram is releasing an updated app to address battery drain issues on Android devices. Please make sure you have the latest version of the Instagram app (build 382.0.0.49.84)».

Unfortunately, Google did not specify which smartphones were affected by the bug or whether it affected all models. According to comments on social media, complaints came from owners of Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel devices (in the latter case, the problem affected Pixel 6-Pixel 9 models after the May update).

One of the Reddit users with a Samsung Galaxy A53 reportedthat Instagram used 12.4% of the battery during 54 minutes of screen time, while WhatsApp used only 2.4% with a similar screen time of 49 minutes.

You can update Instagram to the latest version directly on the app’s page in Google Play Store.