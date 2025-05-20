Google Introduces AI Mode — Advanced Search with Integrated Deep Search, Live Camera, and Automation in Browser

Google translates search using artificial intelligence AI Mode and AI Overviews to Gemini 2.5, and introduces many improvements.

Last year, Google added a deep research feature to Gemini, and now AI Mode search has been added to the mix. The deep search feature can «perform hundreds of search queries, analyze disparate pieces of information, and create a fully cited, expert-level report in minutes».

Camera features Project Astra assistant were previously added to Gemini Live, and now they have been transferred to AI Mode and named Search Live. In fact, the mode will allow you to communicate with Search about what you see live. You can access this feature by clicking the Live icon in AI Mode or in Google Lens.

Earlier, Google announced agent AI capabilities in the Project Mariner experiment. It allows Gemini to automate some tasks in the browser. Now, Google has confirmed its improvements: it includes a system of agents that can perform up to 10 different tasks simultaneously, including helping to search for information, book tickets, buy things, conduct research, etc. Currently, the mode is available for subscribers of the new Google AI Ultra plan, and it is also used in AI Mode for quick ticketing and booking.

Google AI Mode now supports personalized suggestions based on personal search history. It can also be connected to other apps on the app like Gmail. It will also use your airline and hotel confirmations to suggest events nearby while you’re in town. The new search mode is currently available in the United States.

Sources: Google, Android Authority