Google has officially confirmed the long-discussed merger of its two operating systems — ChromeOS and Android. This is an important step for the company, which has long been looking for a way to make its ecosystem more holistic. Details are still scarce, but the direction of development has already been outlined.

Android ecosystem president Samir Samat spoke about the merger plans in an interview with TechRadar. After a brief conversation about his experience using Apple devices — in particular, the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch — Samat said:

«I asked because we’re about to combine ChromeOS and Android into a single platform, and I’m really interested in how people use their laptops today and what they do».

Unfortunately, the interview, which covered a wide range of topics, including Android 16, Gemini and smart glasses, did not return until this unexpected announcement. So, it’s not clear what the new operating system will look like when it’s released, or what exactly it will bring with it. The only thing we can hope for is that Google will try to improve the experience of using Android on large screens, which may include expanded support for laptop or tablet applications. This stems from Samat’s curiosity about how people are currently using their laptops to get work done.

There have been some hints of ChromeOS and Android merging before. For example, we can recall the development of the Android desktop interface or the active promotion of ARM-based laptops. This creates the basis for a transition to a new, universal OS that could combine the mobile flexibility of Android with the functionality of ChromeOS desktop environment.

At the same time, it is clear that this step raises many questions for current ChromeOS users. In particular, it is not known what the transition will look like for current Chromebook users, how long the devices will receive updates, whether the 10-year long-term support is typicalprovided by Google and various Chromebook manufacturers. This merger could also cause problems for enterprise users, especially schools, depending on how the deployment is handled.

There is no word yet on a quick launch or exact dates. But, given the limitations of ChromeOS and the changes in laptop hardware with the move to ARM, now might be a good time to reboot Google’s entire mobile platform.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: 9to5google, TechRadar