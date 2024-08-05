Google is still without competitors: The New York Times and 13 other top publications blocked access to SearchGPT

SearchGPT from the creators of ChatGPT was positioned as a powerful replacement for Google with artificial intelligenceHowever, some top foreign publications suddenly blocked access to the alternative search engine

How to reports Business Insider (with reference to Originality.ai data), The New York Times, Wired, The New Yorker, Vogue (14 top publications in total) has blocked SearchGPT from OpenAI — so far without explaining the reason. However, this decision will greatly hinder the new search engine’s plans to compete with Google, as the data that will be provided at the user’s request will be incomplete

Originality.ai CEO John Gillam suggests that publishers may not trust OpenAI, as new AI-based search engines may retain users by giving them a summary of materials instead of redirecting them to original articles, thereby reducing traffic and earnings for publishers.

It is worth noting that this year, OpenAI has signed several agreements with publishers to use their archival materials for AI training, while The New York Times sued the company for copyright infringement (OpenAI’s chatbot allegedly copied millions of articles without permission).