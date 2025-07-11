Google launches Android Canary — a new program to access early OS features on Pixel

Google launched a new Android preview program that allows you to try out new features of the mobile OS even earlier. Thanks to the Canary program, Pixel smartphone owners will be able to test future features long before they are released to the public.

Google has long offered Pixel users early access to Android beta versions. Through the Android Beta program, you can install unstable but almost finished builds of the system. For example, Android 16 could be tested in practice several months before its official release, as was the case with features for photographers.

Now Google is going even further and launching a separate channel called Canary. It allows you to follow the development of Android in real time, get new features as soon as they are introduced by developers. Thus, it will be possible to access the future version of the OS almost a year before its general release.

The Canary program will not replace the existing Android Beta program. They will run simultaneously. However, participants in the new program should be prepared for the fact that the features in Canary are at an early stage of development and may not work smoothly. Google explicitly warns about this:

«You should be prepared for errors and critical changes. These advanced builds will not be the best choice for use on your primary or only device»

Canary — is a test channel. This level of access is aimed at enthusiasts, developers, and those who want to see Android «under the hood» without any embellishments.

To try Canary builds, you need Pixel smartphone from the sixth series and later. To join the program, you need to use the following tools Google Android Flash Tooland after that, updates will come automatically «over the air» like regular OTA updates.

Source: androidauthority