Google «lit up» the entire Pixel 10 lineup

There are already a lot of renders of Google Pixel 10, but journalists claim to have found an official image of the entire new lineup.

While searching in the Google Play Store app on the website Android Authority managed to find a banner that looks like one that Google could use to promote the Pixel 10 series after the launch. At least, that’s what the text «already available» and the $50 discount expiration date — October 13 indicate.

In fact, this is the first such official image of all smartphones, even though the company has not yet released it. It shows the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The website «decided to get the image with the highest possible resolution of the» and showed the following.

The Made by Google event, where the company is expected to unveil the tenth generation of Pixel, is scheduled for August 20. Surprises can still happen, but it seems that the design and composition of the lineup can be considered confirmed.

As a reminder, earlier Google has officially revealed the Pixel 10 Pro in a short teaser. The latest Pixel is not doing well in some countries: in Spain, for some reason, the police considers their owners to be criminals by default, and Pixel 7 banned in Japan and may ban newer models.