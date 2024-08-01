Google Maps will show what the area looked like in the 1900s — 18th century is next

Google has announced a new feature called Google Maps AR Experience. It will show what the area was like in the 1900s. AR Experience will also offer interactive maps that contain more information about the history of prominent places.

Google Maps will overlay alternative reality content on smartphone camera images. When searching, the system overlays AR content on the street view.

«When you search for a place in Google Maps that offers AR content, you can explore it right from the app. Just tap the «AR Experience» icon and lift your device to view it in Lens on Maps. If you’re not on a landmark, you can still see the view from anywhere in the world with Street View».

AR Experience will be available only for places and buildings that have cultural, social, or historical significance. One of the places for which Google currently offers this feature is the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Soon, the company will be able to make AR Experience available to more historical sites.

Google says that later this summer, AR Experience will allow traveling back to the 18th century. It will be possible to see Notre Dame Cathedral and its surroundings as of 1789, explore the Bastille before the French Revolution, or visit the legendary Tuileries Palace before its demolition.

To use AR Experience, you need to find a historical place and choose a function. Google does not say when exactly it will start rolling out the new feature and for which platforms it will be available.

Source: Google