Google Meet has learned to translate your voice — and sound like you

The world of messengers is changing dynamically. While Microsoft withdraws Skype from the marketGoogle continues to actively develop Meet and add new features to it. During the Google I/O conference, the search giant introduced a new feature in Meet: during video calls, the service can automatically translate your speech into another language. This preserves the sound of your voice, intonation, and emotions.

The service uses the Gemini AI platform to make this feature work. The AI translates what you say in real time — and immediately voices the translation in the language of your interlocutor.

For example, in the demonstration, an English-speaking user was communicating with a Spanish-speaking colleague. As soon as he turned on the translation function, Meet began to duplicate his voice in English — and it sounded like the same person was speaking, but in a different language.

Google emphasizes that the translation tries to preserve not only the words, but also the intonation, rhythm, and even the mood of the voice. This should make communication more natural and human – as if you really hear the other person, just in a language you understand.

Currently, the feature works only between English and Spanish. However, in the coming weeks, Google promises to add support for Italian, German, and Portuguese. Subscribers of the service will get access first, followed by corporate clients.

Interestingly, Microsoft Teams is also not far behind: previously, it launched a similar translation tool in test mode.

Given how actively AI is being integrated into communication services, we will see even more «smart» functions in the near future. This means — fewer language barriers and more real live communication.

Source: The Verge