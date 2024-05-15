Google mentioned the word «AI» 121 times and gave out 1.5 «Gemini» per minute during the almost 2 hours of the I/O presentation

On May 14, Google I/O, a traditional annual event for developers, took place, where the company presents its latest web technologies and services.

This time, the conference lasted 110 minutes and was entirely devoted to artificial intelligence, according to the company’s own estimates, the word «AI» was used 121 times during Google’s keynote. CEO Sundar Pichai joked that the company had taken over the «hard work» of counting for us.

Earlier, by the way, the publisher of the Collins dictionary called AI («AI») — the most prominent word of 2023.

In fact, most of the presentation was is dedicated to Gemini (Google’s own large-scale language model) and its various iterations (the company is implementing LLM in almost all of its offerings — Android, Gmail, and Search). Interestingly enough the word «Gemini», Google spoke even more often than «AI» — 162 times (and if we take into account «Gem» and «Gems», then all 170) — In fact, the company «issued» 1.5 «Gemini» per minute.

Website Android Authority decided to poke fun at Pichai’s statement and did some more interesting calculations: