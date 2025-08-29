Google Nano Banana changes AI image generation: combining elements without distortion and multi-step editing

The other day, Google introduced a significant upgrade in AI creativity with Gemini 2.5 Flash, also known as Nano Banana. The generator has already been ranked first in the LMArena rating and receives rave reviews.

Nano Banana is designed to address one of the biggest challenges of artificial intelligence: consistency. Google is not just trying to ensure accurate editing and results through multi-step customization and seamless blending. The company aims to create a cultural breakthrough and bring high-quality image creation to the masses.

Gemini 2.5 Flash is available in-app and for developers through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI platforms. According to reviews, Nano Banana has really coped with one of the biggest challenges of generative AI — the consistency of different elements in as a result of editing.

I tested how Nano Banana can turn a single base image into a full cinematic sequence.

The consistency across scenes is flawless, no need to rebuild everything from scratch frame by frame.

This changes everything for storytelling speed and tone. Workflow? 10x faster.@Hailuo_AI x… pic.twitter.com/tpBTwZmmU8 — DStudioproject (@D_studioproject) August 26, 2025

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

“I checked how Nano Banana can turn a single basic image into a complete cinematic sequence. The consistency between scenes is flawless, there’s no need to rebuild everything from scratch frame by frame. It makes all the difference to the speed and tone of storytelling. The workflow? 10 times faster,” @D_studioproject writes on X.

If you need to edit small details of an image, artificial intelligence usually changes the entire picture, which is extremely annoying. Google is openly proud of the improvements in this feature: users can, for example, upload a photo of a person and try to dress them in different outfits, change their hairstyle, or place them in a different environment without horrible distortion.

“Great news for women! Simply insert a selfie and a photo of the outfit you want to wear into the AI system and it will create an image of you in that outfit in natural conditions, indoors or outdoors, with incredible accuracy. It was possible before, but this is a game changer.” — tells @8co28 in a comment to this incredible image.

The official Google Gemini App account also provides several examples, with an emphasis on combining images. For example, like this astronaut playing basketball on an abandoned jungle court.

Blend concepts together. This new model unleashes creative possibilities by letting you merge two or more ideas or images into one. You can combine textures, subjects, and environments and more. Now, that’s a slam dunk. pic.twitter.com/zjgBV1JQmp — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 26, 2025

The program also supports multi-step editing, which allows you to get and view the result gradually. You can, for example, add interior elements to a room one by one, again without changing or distorting the rest of the image. Another interesting feature is style blending. You can apply a style from one image to an object in another.

Creating realistic images or videos raises the issue of counterfeiting more than ever. In addition to a regular watermark, Gemini 2.5 Flash places an invisible SynthID digital watermark that can be detected even if the image has been altered.

At one time, ChatGPT’s image creation capabilities helped to significantly increase the number of users of the application, mainly due to the huge an invasion of Studio Ghibli-style images. Google Nano Banana is likely to have a similar effect.