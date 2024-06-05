Google no longer plans to retain Pixel devices that have been received for repair with «unauthorized parts»

Google’s Pixel device repair policy was criticized when it was noticed that the company would not return the device to the owner if it used «unauthorized parts». The company is now removing this restriction from its policy.

YouTube creator, repair shop owner, and right-to-repair activist Louis Rossman this week drew attention to Google’s policy on Pixel device repair. Since at least last year, the support page explaining Google’s repair policy has explicitly stated that if a device is sent in for repair and unauthorized aftermarket parts are found on it, the device will not be returned to the owner.

We would like to remind you that Samsung recently came under criticism for a similar approach. The Korean company demanded to sign contracts stipulating that repair shops destroy devices that have been found to use non-original spare parts. Recently, iFixit ended its partnership with Samsung for Galaxy devices.

Google’s policy only applies to the company’s own repair of Pixel devices, but similarly states that a device found to have used aftermarket replacement components «will not be returned to you». This policy is effective as of July 19, 2023.

However, in a statement to Android Authority, Google said it will change its position. In the future, Google «will not keep» a device if it contains non-original parts, but will return the device to the customer if it is unable to perform a repair due to «security issues».

«In this case, we will send it back to the customer or work with them to determine the next steps. Customers are also free to search for the repair options that work best for them», Google promises.

The company’s Terms of Use will be updated to «clarify» this. However, these promises are not yet reflected in the TOS update.

Source: 9to5google