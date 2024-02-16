Google offers to switch from Windows 10 to ChromeOS Flex on old PCs and has certified 600 devices

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, which could make 240 million PCs obsolete. Since many Windows 10 systems are too old to upgrade to Windows 11, users will have to pay Microsoft for extended support or buy new computers. Instead, Google has another solution that should work on at least 600 certified devices.

Google offers to switch to the cloud-based ChromeOS Flex operating system. It is a lightweight operating system that is easy to install on Windows devices using a USB drive. If people switch to ChromeOS Flex, it will prevent millions of PCs from becoming e-waste, which will be good for the planet for a while, transmits Tom’s Hardware.

In addition, ChromeOS Flex will provide regular security updates, data encryption, and potentially improved performance for older devices. It also promises lower IT support costs, which Google says makes it an attractive option for businesses. The operating system is compatible with a variety of Chrome Enterprise solutions that address a wide range of business needs, such as fleet management, kiosk deployment, and ransomware recovery.

The logical drawback is that ChromeOS does not support Windows applications. Google is trying to solve this problem by giving users the ability to stream these legacy apps, making ChromeOS more adaptable in a business environment, but it can’t stream tens of thousands of apps. In addition, streaming requires a stable internet connection.