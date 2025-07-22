Google officially revealed the Pixel 10 Pro — more images of the lineup have unofficially appeared

Google did not wait for the official date of the Pixel 10 presentation and showed the Pro model in a video.

The appearance of smartphones Google Pixel 10 is no longer a secret, but the company decided to prevent further leaks by publishing an official video of the device. As a reminder, the new lineup includes Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro, and the base model. They will be released on August 20, the company also announced officially.

A short teaser leads the viewer from the number 10, which transforms into the camera island, and then into the entire Pixel 10 Pro device. As a result, you can fully see the back panel with the shiny letter G and the left side with the power and volume buttons. In the video, the phone is presented in gray.

Above page from the video of Pixel 10 Pro in the Google Store, there are no details about the smartphone. However, it is noted that store users who sign up for marketing emails from Google until August 19 «will receive an exclusive offer for use with Pixel 10» phones.

Insiders and whistleblowers can’t wait in peace, and so they have provided even more images of Google’s new phones. Android Headlines website exclusively received official, according to them, renders of the Pixel 10 in four colors, which seem quite interesting.

The new colors are called Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. The lemon color, which looks like yellow with a touch of green, and the bright blue «indigo» immediately catch the eye. The site also draws attention to the details of the Pixel 10 cameras. The camera unit seems larger, but the site claims that this is due to the larger glass and the addition of a telephoto lens to the kit.

The 10.8 MP telephoto lens will be the third camera of the device — it is the same, as on Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cameras themselves will be physically smaller, unlike the Pro models. Pixel 10 will have a 48MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide angle with Pixel 9a. The publication notes that the characteristics of these two cameras seem to be a downward shift compared to their predecessor. This raises the question of the fate of the 10a in the lineup.